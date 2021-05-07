McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.31.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $185.09 on Friday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.