McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

NYSE:MCK opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

