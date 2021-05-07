McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

