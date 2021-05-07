McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Argus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.66. 68,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

