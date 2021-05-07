McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MCFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 45,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,316. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

