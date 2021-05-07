Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

