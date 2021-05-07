Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,458 shares of company stock worth $2,579,741 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

