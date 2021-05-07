Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,307. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Matthews International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

