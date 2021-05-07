Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 123,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.06, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

