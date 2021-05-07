Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.61. 46,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,781. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

