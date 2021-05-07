Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.58 Million

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $338.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

MTDR stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

