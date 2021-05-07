Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

MA stock opened at $375.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.