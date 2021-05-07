MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. MasTec has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

