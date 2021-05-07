Mary Zik Sells 6,956 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 1,189,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 21.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

