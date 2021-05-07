Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.