Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

VAC stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.63. 577,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,840. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

