Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 577,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,840. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

