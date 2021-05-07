Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Colin Rose Acquires 641,059 Shares

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Colin Rose acquired 641,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$27,565.54 ($19,689.67).

Colin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Colin Rose acquired 516,000 shares of Marmota stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,188.00 ($15,848.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 26.34 and a current ratio of 26.44.

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located 15 km east from the Honeymoon in-situ recovery uranium mine 50 km west of broken hill kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia.

