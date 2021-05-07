Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

MRO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,637,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

