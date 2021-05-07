Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to C$31.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.96.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.99. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

