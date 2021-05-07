Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.81.

TSE:MFC traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,936. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.99. The stock has a market cap of C$49.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

