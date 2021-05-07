ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

