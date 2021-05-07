MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.61. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 65,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

