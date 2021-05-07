MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.61. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 65,329 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.
MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.
