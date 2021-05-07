Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 105.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

