Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

MGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.