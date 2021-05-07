Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 204,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $86.75 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

