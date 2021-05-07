Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MAANF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

