M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,574. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

