Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $59.59. Lyft shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 354,018 shares.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 157,783 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lyft by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

