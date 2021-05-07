Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 11,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,730. Lucira Health has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

