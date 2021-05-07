L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.38

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.38 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 54959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

