LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LMPX opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $45.00.
About LMP Automotive
