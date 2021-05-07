LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

