Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.25.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total value of $353,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $1,887,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,588. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $258.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

