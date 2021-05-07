LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $3.02 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00084665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00790472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00101748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.49 or 0.08985362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00046670 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

