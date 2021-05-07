Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 697,730 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.