Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 675,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

