Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.54. 1,132,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day moving average of $209.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

