Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,144,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 1,824,583 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

