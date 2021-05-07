Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. 75,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

