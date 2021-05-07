Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 723 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. 181,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,667. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.