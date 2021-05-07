Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.11. 326,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.