Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 358,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

