Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €245.50 ($288.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68. Linde has a 52 week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 52 week high of €242.90 ($285.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €236.71 and a 200-day moving average of €216.42.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

