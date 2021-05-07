Linda Stinson Sells 39,437 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.
- On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.
- On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.
Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.
Several brokerages recently commented on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
