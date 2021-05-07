Linda Stinson Sells 39,437 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

