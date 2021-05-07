Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 672,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

