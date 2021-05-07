LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

LX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,597. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

