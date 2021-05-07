Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 27,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $247,559,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,897,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,834,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

