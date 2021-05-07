Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.20. Leonardo shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,227 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FINMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

