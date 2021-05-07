Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.29

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $26.81. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 15,848 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LNVGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

