LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $10.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 1,802,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

